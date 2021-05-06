MDC A TREASURER BEATEN UP BY SON

MDC Alliance Manicaland provincial treasurer and Rusape-based businessman, Patrick Sagandira’s marital and family disputes continue to spill into the public arena following the arrest of his son for allegedly assaulting him.

Onayi Sagandira (20) appeared in court last week for bashing his father whom he accuses of neglecting him.

Onayi who is now out of custody pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Rufaro Mangwiro.

He told the court that his father was lying about the assault.

In fact, Onai claimed that his father is the one who had assaulted him, before rushing to make a false police report.

Public prosecutor, Mrs Melissa Saidi, said Onayi assaulted his father several times all over the body, resulting in him sustaining some injuries.

“On April 9, the complainant went to his Castle Base home to collect a meat scale. The accused person closed the gate and questioned his father on why he was neglecting him. He slapped his father all over the body with open hands. Onayi also pushed his father to the ground,” said Mrs Saidi.

Meanwhile, Rusape magistrate, Ms Ruth Moyo acquitted Sagandira’s first wife Doreen who was facing charges of stealing underpants from Sagandira and his second wife.

Doreen who was represented by Mr Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Chiwanza and Associates was acquitted at the close of the State case after Ms Moyo ruled that the case was very weak and fabricated. Manica Post