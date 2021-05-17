MDC CANDIDATES ARE PENNILESS, DON'T VOTE FOR THEM, SAYS MUPFUMI

Zanu PF central committee member Isau Mupfumi has warned Dangamvura-Chikanga electorate against voting for poor opposition candidates in the parliamentary by-election whose date has not yet been set.
The rich businessman with interests in the passenger
transport business said this at the sidelines of a free health services
programme which was held at Dangamvura Poly Clinic recently.
Mupfumi will be Zanu PF’s candidate for the seat which fell
vacant after Prosper Mutseyami was recalled from parliament by Douglas
Mwonzora’s fringe MDC-T party.
He chided Dangamvura-Chikanga voters for supporting
candidates who are penniless, urging them to vote for people who are well-up so
as to lessen corruption tendencies.
"It does not make sense for you to vote for someone
who is broke. We are losing it by voting for people of who get into politics
eyeing for employment opportunities," he said.
Mupfumi decried that the constituency had ‘always’ voted
for ‘corrupt’ opposition candidates, saying what was needed was a leader with
proper management skills.
"I have said this over and over again but people do
not learn as they continue to vote for corrupt people back into power,” Mupfumi
said.
The businessman has since stepped up efforts to campaign
for the by-election by embarking on a number of projects like buying gold
claims for all the wards at Redwing Mine, bankrolling a sports tournament for
youths, cellphone repair training and cake production training for women.
He said people must be able to read between the lines and
realise that opposition politics does not work.
"Opposition parties will never foster any development
in our communities. Development can only be fostered through the ruling party
which has got the people at heart. The opposition has got a poor mentality of
making life difficult for people so that they can revolt against the ruling
government,” said Mupfumi.
He accused the opposition dominated Mutare City Council of
being inconsiderate to the plight of poor residents and rate payers. "The
rates they are charging are not affordable. Whenever council charges high
rates, many people will fail to pay their bills. Council must charge rates that
resonate with the quality of services it provides,” he said. TellZim News
0 comments:
Post a comment