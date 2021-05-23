MBUYA NEHANDA STATUE READY : UNVEILING TOMORROW

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to unveil the controversial memorial statue of the late First Chimurenga heroine Mbuya Nehanda, in Harare.
The statue of Mbuya Nehanda, who was considered a powerful
spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-97 First Chimurenga war against British
colonialism, was erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius
Nyerere Way in Harare.
Mnangagwa, in his address at the Culture Week
commemorations on Friday at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe South, Midlands
province, said Mbuya Nehanda was an iconic national heroine.
“The broadcasting of the story of the iconic heroine Mbuya
Nehanda and the publication of the biography of Comrade Herbert Chitepo among
many other literal and artistic works is applauded,” he said.
“It is in this vein that on Africa Day, 25th of May, we
will also honour and remember Mbuya Nehanda who is one of the great authors of
the country’s revolution for national independence.”
In erecting Mbuya Nehanda statue, the government claims
that it will serve to cultivate the spirit of heroism and also act as an
inspiration for girls to self-actualise.
The statue drew wide criticism in December last year from the public on
different digital media platforms with people saying it was a caricature of the
spirit medium after its images went viral after Mnangagwa’s visit to Nyati’s
gallery near Snake Park along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway where it (statue) was
carved by renowned sculptor David Mutasa.
Government succumbed to public pressure and Mnangagwa asked
Mutasa to redo the statue which is said to have been taken to South Africa for
galvanising to the original portrait that many can relate to from history
books.
Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has challenged families, communities
and institutions to nurture a society that recognises the country’s rich
cultural heritage while embracing diversity in a quest to build a strong
cultural identity, values and ethics.
“We celebrate and delight in our diverse cultures, collective identity, oneness and unity as the people of Zimbabwe. We are a unitary State,” he said. “African people have rich arts, custom practices, places, objects of artistic expression and values expressed through craft, clothing, cuisines, music, dance, folktale, religion and language.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment