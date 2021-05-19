MATANGA DRAGGED INTO GOLD CLAIMS FIGHT

KADOMA gold mining kingpin Spencer Tshuma is demanding $1 million from DS Mining Syndicate in a civil defamation suit over an allegedly report made to the police and for labelling him a serial mine grabber.

Tshuma, a member of Family Mining Syndicate, is embroiled in a legal wrangle with DS Mining over control of gold-rich Jamcro Mine.

In a letter of demand, Tshuma’s lawyers, Mavhunga and Associates, accused DS Mining of attempting to grab Jamcro Mine by making a false report to police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, while labelling Tshuma a serial mine grabber.

According to the letter of demand, Tshuma is just a member of Family Mining Syndicate which holds the certificate of registration for Jamcro Mine with that the certificate was exclusive and absolute. So Tshuma argues that the letter by DS Mining to the police boss was defamatory and had caused harm to his businesses and potential clients. Now Tshuma is seeking $1 million compensation coupled with a public apology within seven days. “We have instructions to demand the immediate retraction of the statement contained in your letter via public press conference and public notice, coupled with the publication of a written apology to our client signed by each of you personally and on behalf of DS Mining Syndicate,” reads the letter by Tshuma’s lawyers.

The legal action by Tshuma comes after DS Mining Syndicate, through its lawyers, wrote to Comm-Gen Matanga accusing four police officers of abusing their offices by trying to evict the company from the gold claim at Queensdale Farm in Kadoma.

In the letter dated April 17, Tshuma was also accused of allegedly conscripting the services of the police to evict DS Mining, who then asked Comm Gen Matanga to probe the four police officers and Tshuma for allegedly threatening its workers with the help of the police, according to the letter.

The police officers accused of misconduct were only identified as Superintendent Karuru, Inspector Chakawa, Detective Inspector Makavi and Detective Assistant Inspector Musende; are all based in Kadoma.The dispute over control of the gold claim came to a head on March 22 when the Officer Commanding ZRP CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit and Provincial Mining Director Mashonaland West Ms Sibongile Mpindiwa, called for the crack unit to probe DS Mining Syndicate over claims that the syndicate with application number 178 of 2020 had started mining operations within Jamcro Mines with no valid certificate of registration.

Tshuma and Family Syndicate have won court orders at the High Court against DS Mining Syndicate, whom they accuse of seeking to inspire discord and lawlessness at Jamcro Mine. Herald