MARRY, CHIWENGA DIVORCE BATTLE SET FOR JULY

The hearing into the matter in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is seeking to divorce his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa has been postponed to July 5.
Justice Esther Muremba said the court would on the return
date get an update on the condition of Mubaiwa, before setting a new date for
the hearing.
VP Chiwenga’s lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed before
the judge that Mubaiwa was unwell and admitted at a local private hospital. Both
parties’ lawyers yesterday visited Mubaiwa at the hospital to confirm her
condition.
In his divorce summons, VP Chiwenga indicated that he had
no problem with Mubaiwa getting all their kitchen utensils, a bed and three
cars in their divorce, but argues that the cash amounting to US$245 428 that is
kept in Mubaiwa FBC Bank account, belonged to him.
Mubaiwa failed to appear at the Harare magistrates’ courts
yesterday where she is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to
kill VP Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa. Herald
