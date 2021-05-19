MANGWANA : POORLY PAID JOURNALISTS EXPOSED TO CORRUPTION

The low salaries earned by journalists could expose them to corruption, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services yesterday.
Giving oral evidence on the Zimbabwe media environment, he
noted that the sector was also bedevilled by huge operation costs hampering
growth prospects.
“There are very low salaries and it is a concern for the
ministry because that brings in corruption. So if one comes with a US$20 note
they (journalists) would be tempted,” he said.
On measures to reduce operational costs for media
organisations, Mr Mangwana said the ministry was of the view that companies
could pool resources to procure newsprint and share printing and distribution
costs although the idea had not been embraced by the industry.
“We have licensed a number of television stations and none
of them have taken off because of these costs,” he added. Government licensed
six TV stations in November last year although they are yet to take off and
have up to May 2022 to commence operations or risk cancellation of their
licenses.
On the legislative framework he said since the advent big
strides had been made in opening up the sector.
The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act,
the disliked AIPPA, had been repealed and the new Freedom of Information Act
and the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act had been enacted to enhance the media and
citizens’ access to information and democratisation of the operating
environment.
“It is important to applaud the efforts that have been made
by the Second Republic to deepen the democratic ethos and open up the media
space,” Mr Mangwana said.
He said Government valued the role played by the media as
seen by its designation as frontline service in the ongoing fight against
Covid-19. Herald
