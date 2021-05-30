MAN WHO KILLED HOOKER IN LODGE ARRESTED

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man who allegedly killed a hooker at a lodge and inscribed 666, a number Biblically known as the mark of the beast and a star associated with the occult on her belly in June 2019.
Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Inspector
Abednico Ncube said Wisdom Mpiloenhle (25) was arrested last week following a
tip-off from members of the public.
“On Thursday last week police obtained information
regarding the whereabouts of Mpiloenhle leading to his arrest at Wings East
Mine, Village 10 Nkankezi, Filabusi and the accused person admitted to
committing the heinous act.
“Mpiloenhle allegedly murdered Patience Ndlovu (35), from
Cowdray Park suburb, a sex worker whom he had hired and took her to a lodge
where they intended to spend the night. During the course of the night,
Mpiloenhle allegedly murdered Ndlovu, and inscribed 666 and a star on her
stomach with a red substance,” he said.
Ndlovu was found dead at Silver Sands Lodge situated at
number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo
Street on June 3, 2019.
Insp Ncube said Ndlovu’s body was taken to the United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem and it was discovered that she was
strangled. “Causes of death were concluded to be asphyxia, strangulation and
homicide,” said Insp Ncube.
On June 3, 2019, at around 10AM, Ndlovu’s body was
discovered by a general worker who was on duty cleaning the guest rooms. The
body was found lying facing upwards fully dressed underneath the bed in the
bedroom.
Sources at the lodge said the woman checked in with
Mpiloenhle who gave a false Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on
June 2.
On Monday June 3, at around 10AM a staff member went to
clean the room and inform the occupants that it was time to check out. She
allegedly knocked without a response and eventually opened the door.
When she opened the door, she discovered that Ndlovu was
lying dead on the ground. The police were called leading to investigation which
indicated that there was a triple six and a star on her belly, blood and a
strange fluid were also coming out of her mouth.
Ndlovu was buried at Luveve Cemetery on June 9, 2019. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment