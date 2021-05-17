MAN RESCUED FROM LION'S JAWS

A CHIRUNDU man is lucky to be alive after he was mauled by a lion in the border town last Thursday.

The victim, Isaiah Chitenje (48) from Chirundu town was saved from the lion by people who made noise while throwing stones until the lion released him. Kariba district police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Misheck Ngorima confirmed the incident.

“A male adult was attacked by a lion on May 13 at around 1822hrs in the Chirundu area. The victim was coming from Chirundu business centre and proceeding to Tiger Safaris where he works. While on the way, about 500 metres from Chirundu Border Post, lions appeared and one of them attacked him.

“He was assisted by locals who came to the scene and threw stones after hearing his screams. The lion ran away. The man was taken to Mutendere Hospital in Zambia where his condition is reported to be stable.

Human-wildlife conflicts are said to be on the increase despite efforts by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to curb them.

A fortnight ago, a man from Mahombekombe suburb in Kariba was lucky to survive after being attacked by an elephant. A child was recently attacked by a hyena in Masvingo and left severely injured.

He is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he is battling for life. Newsday