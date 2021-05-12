MAN RAPES TEEN STEP DAUGHTER THREE TIMES

A HARARE man landed in the dock yesterday after he reportedly raped his teenage step-daughter on three occasions.

The suspect Tinotenda Socha, 30, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that between December 2020 and March this year, Socha took advantage of the absence of the 13-year-old girl’s mother to forcibly have sexual intercourse with her on three different occasions.

She later disclosed the matter to her aunt who filed a complaint with the police. Socha was remanded in custody and referred to the High Court for bail consideration. H Metro