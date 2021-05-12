MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO SEVEN COUNTS OF RAPING MINOR GIRLS

Kwaramasa Kwaramasa, a 39-year-old man from Chiwaridzo, Bindura, who targeted minor girls aged between five and 12, luring them into secluded bushy areas before raping them, pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape.
He appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube and
was remanded to today for sentencing.
Prosecutor Mrs Gossy Mutambu said on May 6 at around 9am, a
nine-year-old girl was playing by the road side with her eight-year-old friend
when Kwaramasa approached them asking for directions to Garati gold panning
site.
He offered a dollar for the assistance. The nine-year-old
agreed and walked the man towards Garati site while her friend returned home. Upon
reaching a grassy area, Kwaramasa ordered the minor to sit down and he sexually
assaulted her.
He fled the scene and the minor walked back home and
revealed the matter to her mother.
On March 5, a seven-year-old minor who was coming from
school with her two friends aged three and four met Kwamarasa, who held her
hand and asked to be shown the way to Ran Mine.
She instructed her friends to go home and agreed to
accompany the man.
After approaching a secluded bushy area, Kwaramasa raped
the girl and after the act, he escorted her towards her home.
The matter came to light on March 15 when the minor started
discharging whitish substances and she revealed the sexual assault.
On April 23 at around 2pm, the complainant, a 12-year-old
was coming from school with her friend when Kwaramasa started chasing them.
He caught the 12-year-old and carried her to a grassy area
where he raped her and fled. The minor proceeded home and advised her guardian
who reported to the police.
Sometime in March, another eight-year-old agreed to show
Kwaramasa directions to Garikai residential area. While accompanying him there,
he raped her.
In another cases, sometime in April, a five-year-old and
her sibling agreed to accompany Kwaramasa to Ran Mine where he ordered one of
them to remain behind while he took the five year-old to a bushy area where he
raped her. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment