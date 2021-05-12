MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO SEVEN COUNTS OF RAPING MINOR GIRLS

Kwaramasa Kwaramasa, a 39-year-old man from Chiwaridzo, Bindura, who targeted minor girls aged between five and 12, luring them into secluded bushy areas before raping them, pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape.

He appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube and was remanded to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Mrs Gossy Mutambu said on May 6 at around 9am, a nine-year-old girl was playing by the road side with her eight-year-old friend when Kwaramasa approached them asking for directions to Garati gold panning site.

He offered a dollar for the assistance. The nine-year-old agreed and walked the man towards Garati site while her friend returned home. Upon reaching a grassy area, Kwaramasa ordered the minor to sit down and he sexually assaulted her.

He fled the scene and the minor walked back home and revealed the matter to her mother.

On March 5, a seven-year-old minor who was coming from school with her two friends aged three and four met Kwamarasa, who held her hand and asked to be shown the way to Ran Mine.

She instructed her friends to go home and agreed to accompany the man.

After approaching a secluded bushy area, Kwaramasa raped the girl and after the act, he escorted her towards her home.

The matter came to light on March 15 when the minor started discharging whitish substances and she revealed the sexual assault.

On April 23 at around 2pm, the complainant, a 12-year-old was coming from school with her friend when Kwaramasa started chasing them.

He caught the 12-year-old and carried her to a grassy area where he raped her and fled. The minor proceeded home and advised her guardian who reported to the police.

Sometime in March, another eight-year-old agreed to show Kwaramasa directions to Garikai residential area. While accompanying him there, he raped her.

In another cases, sometime in April, a five-year-old and her sibling agreed to accompany Kwaramasa to Ran Mine where he ordered one of them to remain behind while he took the five year-old to a bushy area where he raped her. Herald