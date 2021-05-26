MAN JUMPS OFF MOVING TRUCK, DIES

A man from Dete in Matabeleland North died on the spot when he was run over by a truck after jumping off the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 PM on Africa Day near Lubimbi, Dongamuzi in Dete.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident yesterday.

“A Mitsubishi Canter truck was carrying six passengers. Upon reaching Mangena bus stop one of the passengers wanted to disembark but the driver did not see the hand signal given by the passenger and kept moving,” said Insp Banda.

He said the passenger jumped off the moving vehicle and it ran over his head, killing him on the spot.

Insp Banda said the police attended the scene and investigations are underway. “As police we would like to urge motorists to adhere to road regulations and adhere to speed limits. Most of these roads have potholes,” he said. Insp Banda said members of the public should use Zupco for public transport.

Motorists are urged to strictly adhere to road rules and regulations as well as Covid-19 guidelines.

In January this year, a 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries and later died after he attempted to jump onto a moving truck and was dragged for about 200 metres.

Last year, a 90-year-old man died after he was hit by a haulage truck while crossing the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road in Lutumba area in Beitbridge. Chronicle