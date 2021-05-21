MAN BEATEN TO DEATH FOR SELLING A STOLEN DOG

THREE Chipinge men allegedly teamed up to fatally assault a fellow villager for selling a stolen dog to one of them.

The incident took place in Chief Mutema’s area last week on Sunday and the trio — Clemence Chibvepi, Christopher Chibvepi and Martin Dube — are reported to have taken turns to assault Lucky Tsegure with sticks and logs all over his body.

Tsegure sustained serious head injuries and bled profusely, thereby resulting in his death. The three suspects allegedly dumped the body along the banks of Budzi River.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the murder and said a manhunt for the trio has since been launched as they disappeared from the scene after committing the offence.

“Tsegure sold a dog to Clemence and they finalised the deal amicably. Days later, Clemence learnt that the dog had been stolen from a fellow villager, a Chimene.

“Clemence, his brother Christopher and a friend, Martin Dube went for a beer binge and met Tsegure and his friend Solomon Mudimba.

“A misunderstanding ensued between Clemence and Tsegure with the former accusing the latter of selling him a stolen dog. Onlookers unsuccessfully tried to restrain the enraged Clemence.

“Clemence, Christopher and Dube teamed up and dragged Tsegure from the homestead to Budzi River about 3km away. They took turns to assault him with sticks and logs. They dragged the badly injured Tsegure to the river bank and dumped him there,” said Inspector Chananda.

On May 13, Bothwell Sithole (24) discovered Tsegure’s body. Inspector Chananda appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the trio to contact their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, an axe-wielding 35-year-old Rusape man, Milton Chihobo, is on the run after he gruesomely murdered his wife, Martha Chinawa (43), over a love text message he had seen in the latter’s phone.

Inspector Chananda confirmed the murder which happened in Chief Chiduku’s area.

“An infuriated Chihobo who was armed with an axe confronted Chinawa about the issue but she failed to give a satisfactory answer. He chopped her on the left cheek and the back of her head with an axe. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Chihobo vanished from the scene soon after committing the heinous act. He is still at large,” said Inspector Chananda. Manica Post