MAN AXES CHEATING WIFE, GOES ON THE RUN

Wirimayi Chihobo (35) of Village B Muziti under Chief Chiduku in Rusape is on the run after he allegedly struck and killed his wife with an axe on suspicion that she was involved in an extra-marital affair.

Chihobo allegedly killed his wife Martha Chinawa (43) at around 7am on Monday.

Manicaland Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times and appealed to the public for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

On the fateful day, Chihobo accused Chinawa of having an extra marital affair and a misunderstanding arose. He allegedly struck Chinawa on the left chick and back of the head with an axe resulting in her death.

He then fled the scene, said Chananda. Masvingo Mirror