MALABA : SUPREME COURT CAN HEAR MALABA APPEAL

The fringe view that judges of the Supreme Court are disqualified from hearing the appeal challenging the recent High Court ruling nullifying the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s tenure by another five years is legally out-of-place, a top legal expert has said.
Three High Court judges ruled 12 days ago that Chief
Justice Malaba’s continuation in office under the recent constitutional
amendments was void as the option could not be chosen by sitting judges of the
Supreme and Constitutional Courts although it was an option for High Court
judges.
Government has appealed against the High Court ruling in
the Supreme Court. But some lawyers reckon that the matter is in a legal cul de
sac as both the Constitutional and Supreme Courts were cited in the matter.
Constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku
differs with those running around shouting “constitutional crisis” because the
Supreme Court was a separate institution.
“That application may not succeed because the issue on
appeal is a narrow point of law: any panel of senior judges ought to have the
integrity to decide that legal point and give a detailed written judgment. We
will all be able to read and analyse it.”
Prof Madhuku also noted that assuming that the Supreme
Court judges decide to recuse themselves from the case, the President is
empowered by the Constitution to appoint judges on fixed contract and so could
appoint a panel of judges to the Supreme Court, to specifically preside over
the appeal and dispose of it.
He said in any legal system, seeking the recusal of a panel
of senior judges of appeal is a herculean task.
“The issue of looking for additional judges can only arise
if the panel of senior judges of appeal decide to recuse themselves,” said Prof
Madhuku.
“If that happens, at least three judges of the Supreme
Court must be appointed for a fixed term
under section 186(3) of the Constitution.
“Our law does not permit a Supreme Court panel of acting
judges only. In an important matter such as this one, the appeal must be heard
by five judges, three of whom must not be acting judges. The appointment of
judges for a fixed term follows the same procedure as that of permanent
judges.”
He said foreign judges cannot be appointed because under
our Constitution only a citizen may be a judge or acting judge of the Supreme
Court.
Commenting on the return to office of the Chief Justice
once the appeal was noted, he said the general rule is that the noting of an
appeal suspends the judgment appealed against.
So it was correct at law for the Government, the Judicial Service
Commission and the Chief Justice to treat the High Court judgment as suspended
pending the appeal. Herald
