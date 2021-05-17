MALABA : GOVT FILES APPEAL

Government has filed notice of appeal against the High Court decision to annul the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s service beyond the age of 70.

The appeal is against the entire judgment by three judges, Justices Happias Zhou, Edith Mushore and Justice Jester Charewa on Saturday blocking the extension of Chief Justice Malaba’s service by five years.

The trio ruled that Chief Justice ceased to be the Chief Justice upon reaching 70 years on May 15 2021 and that the extension of the service does not apply to incumbent judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.

Both Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney General Advocate Prince Machaya, a few minutes, ago filed their separate appeals challenging the lower court’s decision. Herald