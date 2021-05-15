MAID STEALS WHILE EMPLOYER IS IN DUBAI

A 27-YEAR-OLD maid was handed a wholly suspended six-month sentence on condition that she restitutes her employer US$100 for clothes worth $41 000 she stole at her workplace when her boss was in Dubai on a business trip.

Mavis Hlaringo of Burnside suburb took advantage of the absence of her employer, Ms Blessing Kaseke (35) of the same suburb and stole some clothes, shoes, plates, make-up kit among others valued at $41 225.

Clothes and property valued at $15 725 was recovered and the maid restituted her employer US$100. She was ordered by the court to restitute her employer another US$100 by today.

The court heard that Ms Kaseke left the country in December last year and went to Dubai for a business trip leaving Hlaringo and her husband home.

The maid ransacked her employer’s bedroom and stole clothes and some property and hid them inside her apartment.

Ms Kaseke returned last month from Dubai and discovered that some of her property and clothes were missing in her bedroom. She asked Hlaringo who denied the whereabouts of the missing clothes and property.

Ms Kaseke made a police report. Hlaringo’s apartment was searched and some clothes were recovered hidden under her bed leading to her arrest.

Hlaringo pleaded guilty to one count of theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.

Ms Mukanga said she took into account that Hlaringo was a first offender and didn’t waste the court’s time.

The magistrate said the accused person breached the trust reposed on her by her employer and benefitted partially as some property has not been recovered.

Ms Mukanga also noted that Ms Kaseke no longer wanted Hlaringo to be prosecuted as she had filed a withdrawal affidavit.

In her affidavit, Ms Kaseke indicated that she had settled the issue with her maid and Hlaringo still works for her. She also stated that Hlaringo had restituted US$100 for the unrecovered property. She said her maid had always been good to her children and family.

Ms Kaseke said she was not forced to withdraw the matter and was aware that if a case is withdrawn it will not be reopened again.

Ms Mukanga sentenced Hlaringo to six months in prison of which three months were suspended on condition that Hlaringo will not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The magistrate wholly suspended the other three months on condition that Hlaringo restitutes the complainant US$100 through the clerk of court by today.

Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on December 1 last year, the complainant left the country and went to Dubai leaving the accused and her husband.

“On March 9, 2021 the accused person stole property consisting of 2 shirts, 3 jean trousers, 1 jacket, 8 pants, 2 pairs of shoes, 3 dinner plates and make up kit among others. Last month the complainant returned home and discovered that her property was missing and made a police report,” said Mr Chakabuda. Chronicle