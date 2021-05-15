MAID STEALS WHILE EMPLOYER IS IN DUBAI

A 27-YEAR-OLD maid was handed a wholly suspended six-month sentence on condition that she restitutes her employer US$100 for clothes worth $41 000 she stole at her workplace when her boss was in Dubai on a business trip.
Mavis Hlaringo of Burnside suburb took advantage of the
absence of her employer, Ms Blessing Kaseke (35) of the same suburb and stole
some clothes, shoes, plates, make-up kit among others valued at $41 225.
Clothes and property valued at $15 725 was recovered and
the maid restituted her employer US$100. She was ordered by the court to
restitute her employer another US$100 by today.
The court heard that Ms Kaseke left the country in December
last year and went to Dubai for a business trip leaving Hlaringo and her
husband home.
The maid ransacked her employer’s bedroom and stole clothes
and some property and hid them inside her apartment.
Ms Kaseke returned last month from Dubai and discovered
that some of her property and clothes were missing in her bedroom. She asked
Hlaringo who denied the whereabouts of the missing clothes and property.
Ms Kaseke made a police report. Hlaringo’s apartment was
searched and some clothes were recovered hidden under her bed leading to her
arrest.
Hlaringo pleaded guilty to one count of theft when she
appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.
Ms Mukanga said she took into account that Hlaringo was a
first offender and didn’t waste the court’s time.
The magistrate said the accused person breached the trust
reposed on her by her employer and benefitted partially as some property has
not been recovered.
Ms Mukanga also noted that Ms Kaseke no longer wanted
Hlaringo to be prosecuted as she had filed a withdrawal affidavit.
In her affidavit, Ms Kaseke indicated that she had settled
the issue with her maid and Hlaringo still works for her. She also stated that
Hlaringo had restituted US$100 for the unrecovered property. She said her maid
had always been good to her children and family.
Ms Kaseke said she was not forced to withdraw the matter
and was aware that if a case is withdrawn it will not be reopened again.
Ms Mukanga sentenced Hlaringo to six months in prison of
which three months were suspended on condition that Hlaringo will not commit a
similar offence in the next five years.
The magistrate wholly suspended the other three months on
condition that Hlaringo restitutes the complainant US$100 through the clerk of
court by today.
Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on December 1 last
year, the complainant left the country and went to Dubai leaving the accused
and her husband.
“On March 9, 2021 the accused person stole property
consisting of 2 shirts, 3 jean trousers, 1 jacket, 8 pants, 2 pairs of shoes, 3
dinner plates and make up kit among others. Last month the complainant returned
home and discovered that her property was missing and made a police report,”
said Mr Chakabuda. Chronicle
