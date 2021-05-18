MAI TITI IN WAR OF WORDS WITH FILM DIRECTOR

CONTROVERSIAL comedienne and motivational speaker Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata has been struck off the cast of a Tanzanian movie titled A Life of Regret over her alleged unprofessional conduct.

Mai Titi had been selected for a lead role and was the only Zimbabwean in the film whose theme centres on conflict between a stepmother and her stepdaughter.

United Kingdom-based movie producer Burundi Billy Jeremiah Brown yesterday broke the news of Mai Titi’s ouster on Facebook saying they could not tolerate her unruly behaviour.

“It is sad to announce that we had to terminate Mai Titi’s role and replace her with Angel Mary Kato due to lack of professionalism on set and while living and working with other celebrities as well as the crew,” he said.

“We love Zimbabweans, that is why we picked someone from Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, we could not continue with her.”

In response, Mai Titi, who also took to the same platform (Facebook), said she could not be taken advantage of.

“We go where we get paid where we are not used and taken advantage of because at the end of the day we have got kids to take care of. We are artists, we deserve better, where we are used, we shift,” she said.

“Family lets link up on May 29 alongside Cassper Nyovest (South Africa rapper). Good morning Zimbabwe we move.” The issue has been met with mixed reactions across social media platforms.

The movie, likely to premiere in August, is being directed by Leo Brown and features top musicians such as Congolese rhumba singer Awilo Longomba, Harmonize and Big Fizzo. Newsday