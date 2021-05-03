MADAM BOSS BREAKS INTO SA SHOWBIZ

LOCAL comedienne and actress Tarisai Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho’s star in showbiz continues to shine after she was selected to be part of the cast for Ubettina Wethu, a forthcoming South African drama series.

The latest development comes a few months after Madam Boss, who rose to fame through her social media skits, landed a role in a Nollywood series titled The Offspring, alongside Nollywood heavyweights such as Jide Kosoko and Ayo Adesanya.

While Madam Boss said she was busy on a photoshoot, South Africa-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube, who is the founder of Becky Casting Agency confirmed the development to NewsDay Life & Style.

Becky, who facilitated the deal, said Madam Boss was going to play the character Aminata, a foreign hairdresser.

“I realised that she (Madam Boss) is talented the first time I saw her Netflix video and being in a position of casting for any talent on television, I discovered that she was talented enough to be cast on any series in South Africa,” she said.

“It happened that I was casting a comedy series that also featured Madlela. I told them that she (Madam Boss) was the right person to be part of the cast.”

Becky said the socialite and actress is also set to feature in another forthcoming Netflix series whose shooting will take about three months.

“Madam Boss has got a huge role in another Netflix series. I am going to produce the series which will be shot from September to October this year. I have already cast her there,” she said.

“She (Madam Boss) was competing with celebrities like Phindele Gwalan and Ntando Duma, but she came out tops.

“Madam Boss has natural talent and a huge following on social media, that is an advantage to any production working with her.”

Becky said Madam Boss was doing well to grow her brand in the competitive showbiz industry.

“I think of someone from social life to television, this is a huge achievement for her (Madam Boss) and I am going to continue to help her until she reaches the top,” she said. Newsday