KOMBI DRIVER RUNS OVER COP AT ROADBLOCK

A traffic police officer is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was run over by a commuter omnibus while manning a roadblock in the mining town of Kwekwe.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the kombi driver, Morris Mukwendi (27), who was driving an unregistered commuter omnibus after he escaped from the scene.

Assistant Inspector Dumisani Pondo was manning a roadblock along the City-Amaveni Road when the incident occurred. Police confirmed the incident and said Mukwendi fled from the scene.

“The police are appealing for information which may lead to the location and arrest of a suspect, Morris Mukwendi of Kwekwe for attempted murder. The suspect ran over a member of the ZRP at the 2,5km peg along Amaveni Road near Gokwe turn-off on 30 April 2021 at around 1130am. The member is currently battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital,” said police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Asst Insp Pondo sustained injuries to the backbone and a deep cut on the head. Circumstances are that on last Friday at around 1130 hours, Asst Insp Pondo was manning a roadblock at Gokwe turn-off along Amaveni Road in the company of three other police officers.

Upon approaching the roadblock, Mukwendi, who was driving a white Nissan Caravan, was instructed to stop by police officers. Asst Insp Pondo asked Mukwendi to produce his driver’s license and vehicle registration which he failed to do.

He then instructed one of the police officers to arrest Mukwendi for failure to produce the necessary documents.

Mukwendi sped off intending to run over Asst Insp Pondo who was standing in front of the vehicle but the police officer jumped and clung onto the bumper of the speeding vehicle.

Mukwendi drove at a high speed towards the city centre before he turned left while Asst Insp Pondo was still hanging precariously onto the bumper. Upon reaching Jacaranda Road, Mukwendi applied emergency brakes and the police officer fell onto the tar mark.

Mukwendi allegedly ran over the police officer and injured him in the process. After committing the crime, Mukwendi jumped off the vehicle and escaped leaving the seriously injured police officer on the ground.

The cop was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was then transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was said to be battling for life. Herald