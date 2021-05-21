JUMBO PROPOSAL

Joseph Yobe Zimusi, an HR officer at the Gweru City Council recently charmed his lady, Nomqhele Tshuma, an IT graduate from MSU when he proposed to her in full view of elephants at the Antelope Park in Gweru.
As the couple was interacting with elephants, Zimusi went
down on one knee and asked for Nomqhele’s hand in marriage. It was such a
romantic scene that was well captured by the camera.
Below is the two lovebirds’ story leading to the proposal.
Patrick Chitumba (PC): How long have you been dating?
Joseph Zimusi (JZ): About four years now.
PC: How did you meet?
JZ: She is a former student at Gweru City Council, so I met
her at work. We started dating in 2018 after I asked her friend, Nothando
Mabhena to create a friendship between me and her. I pleaded with Nothando not
to reveal my intentions of wanting to date Nomqhele, but instead, tell her I
wanted to be her friend. She agreed to friendship and I took her to watch a
soccer match at Mkoba Stadium. So basically, my first date with her was spent
cheering those who were playing soccer and she enjoyed the outing.
My friends were also present and I introduced her to them
as my girlfriend, something she could not deny because she did not want to
humiliate me. From there, it took some weeks for me to gather the courage to
propose love to her. Eventually, I did and she agreed to date me.
PC: What made you choose to propose at Antelope Park?
JZ: Nomqhele had never been there before and had been
pestering me to take her there for some time as she wanted to view the game and
experience nature. I then decided to make her dream come true and at the same
time surprise her.
PC: How did she react to the surprise?
JZ: She could not believe it. She actually laughed as it
was the least of things she expected from me.
I was also dressed in a simple way which helped as she did
not suspect anything. I believe she has passed my test because I’m a difficult
person to get along with. She has been so patient with me and apart from her
physical appearance, her heart and soul ride with me always so I’m more than
ready to wed her.
PC: Have you begun preparing for the wedding?
JZ: Yes, maybe we’ll wed in December at Antelope Park. On
her part, Nomqhele said she was pleasantly surprised by the proposal.
“Honestly, I was surprised. I laughed when I saw Joseph on
one knee because I was not expecting it. I thought we had gone to Antelope Park
to see animals not knowing that a life-changing moment was awaiting me.
“That was one of the happiest days of my life as I really
appreciated the creativity and thought that was put in executing the proposal.
To top it all off, the elephants ‘clapped their hands for us’, I never knew
they could do that,” Nomqhele said. Chronicle
