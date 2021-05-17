JILTED MARRIED MAN KILLED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A 37 year-old jilted married man was struck dead with an
iron bar in a row over who should spend the night with a lover.
Chiwanza
Bernard Chiwanza met his fate at the hands of a tenant who
sided with his lover Petronella Makuvatsine, 30, that he leaves as the latter
was housing another man at her Stoneridge lodgings on Saturday night.
Chiwanza is reported to have paid an unwanted visit to his
lover and the latter refused to open the door for him since another man was
already in the house.
Irked by the development, Chiwanza was reported to have
forced the door open and it hit Maxwell Tapera who pulled an iron bar and hit
him on his head and he died instantly.
Tapera who is a co-tenant with Makuvatsine was arrested and
is detained at Mbare police station where he is leading police with
investigations.
Makuvatsine told H-Metro that she had lost faith and love
for Chiwanza as her new married lover was paying for her rentals and daily
bread.
“I have been seeing Chiwanza for the past four years that
at one time I eloped to his family house after falling pregnant,” said
Makuvatsine.
“I spent a week sleeping outside his family house’s yard
and I want to believe that it affected the baby and upon giving birth the baby
later passed on.
“Chiwanza abandoned me and his family and went to his rural
home in Mutoko and returned when he learnt of my return to my house.
“He lost affection for me and stopped paying my rentals
leading me to accept love to a new married lover who is now looking after me. Chiwanza
came to my house without notice after he heard that someone was paying for my
rentals that is why I refused to open the door for him leading to this mishap.
“Akandidadira Chiwanza, ndikarara panze nguva yechando
kwesvondo rese nhasi azonzwa kuti ndawana anondida avakutanga kunditsvaka
pakati pehusiku.
“Hama dzake ndidzo dzichataurirana nevaridzi vepamba
paaponderwa ini kana vachida kundipinza pazviri vanotanga vandiripa mwana wangu
wandakaita naye akafa ndisina kudya pfuma yake.
“Tapera came and attacked Chiwanza with an iron bar when he
was reasoning with my uncle for him to return to his family and that is how it
ended.
“Tapera akuvharirwa achisiya mukadzi nemwana mucheche iyewo
Chiwanza asiya mhuri yake nekuda kwekuramba kurambwa,” said Makuvatsine.
Chiwanza family spokesperson Sabina Chiwanza said the
family had been robbed of a bread winner and hard worker. “He was a hard worker and many will remember
him for supplying t-shirts but as a family we were shocked to learn of his
death at his lover’s house,” said Sabina.
“We were aware of the lover because his wife once clashed
with her but we were not aware that he was still in touch and this has affected
the family.
“If all goes accordingly, Chiwanza will be buried at his
rural home in Mutoko,” said Sabina. H Metro
