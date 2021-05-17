JILTED MARRIED MAN KILLED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

Chiwanza A 37 year-old jilted married man was struck dead with an iron bar in a row over who should spend the night with a lover.

Bernard Chiwanza met his fate at the hands of a tenant who sided with his lover Petronella Makuvatsine, 30, that he leaves as the latter was housing another man at her Stoneridge lodgings on Saturday night.

Chiwanza is reported to have paid an unwanted visit to his lover and the latter refused to open the door for him since another man was already in the house.

Irked by the development, Chiwanza was reported to have forced the door open and it hit Maxwell Tapera who pulled an iron bar and hit him on his head and he died instantly.

Tapera who is a co-tenant with Makuvatsine was arrested and is detained at Mbare police station where he is leading police with investigations.

Makuvatsine told H-Metro that she had lost faith and love for Chiwanza as her new married lover was paying for her rentals and daily bread.

“I have been seeing Chiwanza for the past four years that at one time I eloped to his family house after falling pregnant,” said Makuvatsine.

“I spent a week sleeping outside his family house’s yard and I want to believe that it affected the baby and upon giving birth the baby later passed on.

“Chiwanza abandoned me and his family and went to his rural home in Mutoko and returned when he learnt of my return to my house.

“He lost affection for me and stopped paying my rentals leading me to accept love to a new married lover who is now looking after me. Chiwanza came to my house without notice after he heard that someone was paying for my rentals that is why I refused to open the door for him leading to this mishap.

“Akandidadira Chiwanza, ndikarara panze nguva yechando kwesvondo rese nhasi azonzwa kuti ndawana anondida avakutanga kunditsvaka pakati pehusiku.

“Hama dzake ndidzo dzichataurirana nevaridzi vepamba paaponderwa ini kana vachida kundipinza pazviri vanotanga vandiripa mwana wangu wandakaita naye akafa ndisina kudya pfuma yake.

“Tapera came and attacked Chiwanza with an iron bar when he was reasoning with my uncle for him to return to his family and that is how it ended.

“Tapera akuvharirwa achisiya mukadzi nemwana mucheche iyewo Chiwanza asiya mhuri yake nekuda kwekuramba kurambwa,” said Makuvatsine.

Chiwanza family spokesperson Sabina Chiwanza said the family had been robbed of a bread winner and hard worker. “He was a hard worker and many will remember him for supplying t-shirts but as a family we were shocked to learn of his death at his lover’s house,” said Sabina.

“We were aware of the lover because his wife once clashed with her but we were not aware that he was still in touch and this has affected the family.

“If all goes accordingly, Chiwanza will be buried at his rural home in Mutoko,” said Sabina. H Metro