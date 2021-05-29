INFIDELITY : MAN KILLS BABY

A man from Mutero Village under Chief Chitsa in Gutu has been arrested after he threw his two-week-old son to the ground resulting in the infant’s death.

The incident happened on Wednesday last week.

Emmanuel Rambakudzuwa (37) went to a prophet in the same village to find out why his baby was not sucking milk from the mother’s breasts and he was told that this was because the mother, Natasha Mutero had an extra-marital affair.

Infuriated, Rambakudzuwa confronted Mutero with the intention of trying to force her to confess infidelity and disclose the name of the boyfriend. Mutero vehemently refuted the allegations.

There was a scuffle and Rambakudzuwa chased away everyone who wanted to refrain him.

In the melee, he held his child and dropped him to the ground resulting in death.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case to The Mirror.

It is taboo in African culture for an infant not to suck milk and the mother or the father can be accused of infidelity.

The child was born on May 5, 2021 and did not suck milk leading his parents to consult a traditional healer on May 13, 2021.

Post-mortem results showed that the infant died as a result of abdominal trauma or hemorrhagic shock. Masvingo Mirror