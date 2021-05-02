IMPOUNDED CARS TO BE AUCTIONED : ZIMRA

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has resolved to sell impounded vehicles used to transport smuggled goods in and out of the country as the entity escalates its fight against corruption.
In her revenue performance report for the first quarter
ended March 31, 2021, deputy chairperson of the Zimra board Josephine Matambo
said they were working with law enforcement agents in a joint operation to
normalise the facilitation of trade and travel.
“Restrictions on movement of vehicular and human traffic
during the lockdown period created some risks to revenue collection as
travellers opted to use undesignated ports of entry going in and out of the
country.
“Through joint operations with the security departments and
border management committees, efforts are being made. Furthermore, the fight
against corruption has been elevated to higher levels as Zimra seeks to seize
and auction vehicles that are found transporting smuggled goods,” Matambo said.
This comes as the police have impounded four buses and
arrested their crew in addition to confiscating goods worth millions of dollars
in Beitbridge that were being smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.
The police went on to warn the public that they face arrest
and prosecution if caught smuggling goods into Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post remains
closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic although South Africa opened its side last
month.
Taking advantage of this partial opening, desperate
Zimbabweans, who rely on cross-border trade for survival, have resorted to
smuggling goods, especially groceries, into Zimbabwe for resale using local
buses to carry the contraband.
However, law enforcement agents have also intensified
patrols at all border posts which led to the arrests in Beitbridge.
“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) is warning bus
operators who are using their buses to smuggle goods into the country through
Beitbridge Border Post that the law will take its course without fear or
favour. The relevant ministry will be engaged to revoke their permits or route
authority,” national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.
“The following buses were impounded and crew arrested while
transporting contraband of smuggled goods into the country on 23/04/21. Sibbs
Express AFJ 3555 with trailer AEZ 6946, Mzanzi CB 96 XB with trailer HD 94 XB,
Charazim ABQ 8745, and Inter Africa DH 20 HP GP with trailer JV 00 VN GP,” the
police said in a Twitter post. Daily News
