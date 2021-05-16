I'M BORN AGAIN, SAYS CDE TIMVEOUS AS SHE GRADUATES FROM CHITEPO COLLEGE

CDE Lillian Timveous who recently dumped the opposition MDC -Alliance for Zanu-PF has graduated from the ruling party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

In an interview in Zvishavane on the sidelines of a Zanu-PF mobilisation meeting on Saturday, Cde Timveous said she no longer wanted to be referred to as a former MDC-Alliance official but rather a fully-fledged Zanu-PF member.

She said after her graduation, she has left behind her links and association with the opposition party. The ex-lawmaker said she deeply regrets wasting her time in opposition politics.

“Look, I am very excited to have jumped ship and joined Zanu-PF. This party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa will take the country to prosperity. I know policies like Vision 2030 are all going to be achievable with Zanu-PF,” she said.

“Following my graduation from Chitepo School of Ideology, I no longer want to be referred to as a former MDC Alliance official but rather a Zanu-PF member. I feel I have been rejuvenated. I am born again.”

Cde Timveous, who was the MDC Alliance deputy treasurer said Zanu PF is a democratic party which pushes the interests of the people. She said it is also a stable party.

Cde Timveous is now a member of Zanu-PF’s Zvishavane District. “I graduated from Chitepo School of Ideology and I have actually realised that all along I believed in wrong things. This party, Zanu-PF is a party to follow and everyone should do so because it is a stable party and has liberation war credentials,” she said.

Cde Timveous together with another MDC-Alliance official and former legislator Blessing Chebundo defected to the ruling Zanu-PF party citing lack of direction and violent tendencies by Nelson Chamisa’s political outfit.

The two were welcomed by Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa at State House where they held an hour-long meeting with the Head of State.

Cde Chebudo who hails from Kwekwe was introduced to his district and promised to work for the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Midlands Province is conducting a voters mobilisation campaign in Zvishavane. The mobilization exercise is aimed at increasing the party’s membership in line with its goal to attract five million votes for the President in the 2023 election.

Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said teams made of District Coordinating Committee members, Politburo members should advance the interests of the party and President Mnangagwa.

“We have been to Gokwe; now we are in Zvishavane. Soon we are going to Mberengwa as we work on recruitment of more members. We want the province to win all the seats come 2023 and this is laying the foundation by going out to the people,” he said. Chronicle