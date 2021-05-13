I'M BEING DENIED ACCESS TO MY LAWYER AD FRIENDS : ARMED ROBBER MASTERMIND

Suspected armed robber Mussa Taj Abdul, who is linked to a spate of robberies that were committed around the country, yesterday told the court that he was being denied access to his friends, relatives and lawyer when they visit him at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Abdul (47) told Harare magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze that he was being kept at Chikurubi Maximum Prison together with inmates’ serving their sentences whilst he is still on remand.

“Your worship I am facing many challenges at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where I am being detained with inmates who are already serving their sentences,” he said. “To make matters worse, I am being denied access to see my visitors by the officers.”

Mrs Mukunyadze requested to see the officer-in charge at Chikurubi Maximum Prison to shed more light on the complains raised by Abdul.

Abdul is being jointly charged together with Charles Lundu (47), Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29) and Godfrey Mupamhanga (27).

Allegations arose from various cases of armed robbery in different parts of the country, which they committed at different times. Herald