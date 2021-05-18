I SOLICITED BRIBES FOR PASSPORT OFFICERS : TOUT

A member of a syndicate that roams around the Registrar General’s offices in Harare, fleecing desperate passport seekers of money, was yesterday jailed for 20 months by a Harare magistrate.
Nicholas Chogugudza was initially jailed for 30 months when
he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with
bribery. However, Mr Mambanje set aside 10 months of the jail term for five
years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that
period.
Chogugudza last week admitted to soliciting for bribes on
behalf of the passport office’s employees.He was arrested along with an
official from the passport offices, Prisca Moyo, who is yet to be prosecuted on
the same allegations.
“I would want to tell the court the truth in front of
everyone, including those who arrested me, that I committed the offence,” he
said.
Chogugudza hangs around Makombe Building as a link between
the public and RG’s employees facilitating the underhand dealings.
In sentencing Chogugudza, Mr Mambanje said there was need
to cleanse the rot at Passport Offices, which he said had been going on for
some time.
The court also said there was need to impose deterrence
sentences to people like Chogugudza, who are fuelling corruption in the
country.
“Courts should be seen helping in fighting corruption and
they should make sure the war is won,” said Mr Mambanje.
He said fining and committing Chogugudza to perform unpaid
as punishment would trivialise the offence he was facing. The State will
separately prosecute Moyo, who is in custody, on criminal abuse of office
charges.
High Court judge justice Pisirayi Kwenda denied Moyo bail
citing high risk of interference with witnesses, following a finding that
police are facing challenges in their investigations at the passport office.
It was the court’s view that no bail condition was likely
to stop communication between Moyo and his workmates.
“Accordingly, the decision a quo, dismissing the
appellant’s bail application cannot be faulted because the risk of interference
is high. The appeal be and is hereby dismissed.”
According to the State, on March 25, Betty Choice
Madekufamba, who had applied for a passport last year, went to Makombe Building
for collection her document.
She was told she was not eligible to get one as she had no
permit and was not employed outside the country and was also advised that the
issuance of ordinary passports had been temporarily suspended by authorities.
It is alleged that after the information, she was
approached by a man who solicited US$20 for the search and production of the
passport. Madekufamba reportedly approached the Registrar’s office and a report
was made and a trap was organised.
She was approached by Chogugudza who allegedly said he
wanted US$20 for the passport to be retrieved and later approached Moyo who
released the passport. He took it to Madekufamba and was given the trap money
leading to the duo’s arrest. Herald
