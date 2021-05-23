I MADE IT RAIN, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sensationally claimed that he was the force behind the good rains enjoyed in the country this season, in that he allowed traditional chiefs to conduct rainmaking rituals and religious leaders to pray for the rains.
Speaking at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe on Friday,
Mnangagwa told Zanu PF supporters that upon coming into office in 2017, he
summoned traditional chiefs and religious leaders and told them to conduct
rituals and to pray for the rains.
“The rains had gone for many years. When this new
dispensation came, we then said what should we do? I summoned all the chiefs to come together
and told them to go to their homes and conduct rituals, which they may have
forgotten. I told them to go and do those rituals and pray so that we get
rains. I also asked those from churches, ‘go and pray from your churches for
the rains’, and the rains came. I thank you for the work that you did,” said
Mnangagwa,
Since coming to power, Mnangagwa’s government has on
several occasions sought supernatural powers to address national challenges
including socioeconomic problems which have dogged his government for a long
time.
He has led prayers to undo Western- sponsored sanctions and
also conjured the supernatural in the hope of attracting foreign direct
investment.
On Tuesday, Mnangagwa will unveil the statute of the late
spirit medium Mbuya Nehanda in central Harare, with the hope to appease
ancestral spirits.
Away from the spirit mediums, Sports minister Kirsty Coventry and Defence
minister Oppah Muchinguri almost ran out of superlatives as they appeared
determined to outdo each other in singing praises for Mnangagwa.
Coventry opened the showers of praise by calling Mnangagwa
a luminary and defender of culture par excellence.
“Your Excellency, you continue to be a shining example of
leadership and humility. As a ministry, we are humbled that you continue to
accommodate our events on your busy schedule and join us in the national
cultural commemorations that are part of our continuing Zimbabwe at 40 national
celebrations marking four decades of independence telling our Zimbabwean
narrative,” she said.
Muchinguri was to follow hailing Mnangagwa as the epitome
of humanity and guardian angel of the call for Zimbabwe’s culture. “He is a
national unifier, he brings everyone together, churches, traditional leaders
and children. He teaches us to humble
ourselves. He is a listener, a listening President. He is a servant to all. He
does not make himself better than everyone. He is a servant of our culture,”
said Muchinguri.
Besides the Covid-19 regulations violations at this crowded
function and the praise singing, an array of cultural activities and foodstuffs
decorated the Njelele homestead. The event was organised by the National Arts
Council of Zimbabwe as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Day. Standard
