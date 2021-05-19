HOW THE GOLD WAS SMUGGLED TO SA

A member of the security services suspected to have dodged security checks at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while assisting in the smuggling of 13kg gold worth US$783 000 was yesterday denied bail by Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.
Chamakandiona Nyahunda, who is charged with smuggling, was
denied bail after Mr Mambanje noted that the State had a strong case against
him arising from the fact that he was spotted on CCTV carrying a bag believed
to have been containing the 23 pieces of gold in question.
Mr Mambanje said Nyahunda was also spotted avoiding
security check points and ended up at the smoking room where he allegedly
handed the bag to Tashinga Nyasha Masinire before he left for South Africa,
where he was later arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.
“The accused is seen in the smoking room with a light
weight bag suggesting that it (bag) had been emptied after meeting Nyasha.
Nyasha Masinire travelled to OR Tambo International Airport where he was
arrested. These circumstances lead to a smuggling job.
“The CCTV footage showed a well (planned) smuggling
exercise and the accused would have given an innocent explanation to his
movement and meeting Nyasha in the smoking room.
“The State case is strong and facts show that he
participated in the smuggling process,” he said.
Mr Mambanje said the strength of the State case might earn
Nyahunda a lengthy custodial sentence, which may induce him to flee the court
jurisdiction.
The court also noted that the arrest of Masinire in South
Africa proved that the gold had a recipient outside the country and that the
same recipient might be also linked to Nyahunda.
Mr Mambanje said the connection leaves room for Nyahunda to
find a place to find refugee.
It is the State’s case that on Saturday last week,
Nyahunda, who is attached to Aviation Ground Services at Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport, was on duty and was expected to inspect and clear goods
for export.
That day, at around 9.46am, Nyahunda was spotted entering
the Departure Terminal wearing a jacket and a pair of trousers whose pockets
were laden with heavy objects.
Allegations are that Nyahunda avoided t
he authorised entry route where there are scanners and metal detectors fixed at the strategic points and proceeded to the Arrivals Terminal.
The route he used is not allowed when getting into the
terminal, according to the State. The court heard that on the same day just
over an hour later at around 11am, Masinire arrived at the airport driving a
Ford Ranger (AEK3911) vehicle.
He got out and the car was driven off by someone else who
remained in the car. Masinire then went through the clearing procedures with a
light bag and later went to the duty-free shops waiting to board a South Africa
bound flight which was due to depart at 1pm.
Masinire allegedly went to the smoking room at the waiting
area holding a light bag where he was joined by Nyahunda, who was holding a
black satchel which, according to the State, looked heavy on the CCTV footage.
After about two minutes, Nyahunda left the smoking room
with his bag now looking lighter while Masinire’s appeared heavier. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment