HOOKER KILLS SOLDIER IN HRE

A late night beer binge at a Highfield bar has ended in tragedy after a soldier allegedly died in the hands of a suspected lady of the night.
News of Julius Tichawana’s death was heard on Monday
morning after an alleged hook up with a suspected lady of the night only
identified as Kimberly at Club Saratoga at Machipisa Shopping Centre in
Highfield.
Kimberly has since been arrested and led police to
indications where the alleged offence was committed along a tarmac outside Club
Saratoga.
Kimberly is expected to have her day in court where she
will answer to the alleged butchering incident.
According to one theory, Kimberly and Tichawana had hooked
up for a quickie with the former charging US$10 for her services.
However, Tichawana is believed to have felt short changed
before demanding half of the payment back or another session.
This did not go down well with Kimberly who began pushing
and shoving Tichawana who was already drunk before hitting him on his private
parts leading to his death.
Another theory suggests that Tichawana had flaunted a fat
pocket to his target, agreed to spend the night at her lodgings before the lady
of the night tipped robbers who came to attack him and got away with his cash.
“We all woke up to the sad news that a local prostitute had
murdered one of her clients after a misunderstanding. “I am told the girl is
called Kimberly and the deceased was working in the army.
“The two had agreed to have sex but after their adventure violence then ensued leading to the sad ending,” said one vendor plying his trade at the shopping centre.
“It’s sad that we have lost a loved one under such
circumstances; mourners are gathered in Zengeza, Chitungwiza where the deceased
was staying with his family.
“Burial arrangements are in due course but first we await a mandatory Covid-19 test that will direct how we will conduct all business. “We can only hope that his wife and children will find comfort,” said the source. H Metro
