HELP US NAB FUGUTIVE EX ZINARA BOSS : ZACC

A manhunt has intensified for former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer, Moses Julius Juma, who is on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction and sentence on abuse of office charges.

Juma was first arrested in 2016 on charges of abusing his office, but was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his immediate release.

He was rearrested in 2018, and then tried, convicted and sentenced to 30 months in prison, and was supposed to serve two years in jail after six months were suspended from his sentence.

In a statement on Thursday, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), implored the public to assist with leads on Juma’s whereabouts.

“ZACC is still appealing to the public for information leading to the arrest of fugitive former Zinara acting CEO Moses Julius Juma.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts to advise ZACC on WhatsApp number 0719529483 or anonymously on zacc.online/tipoffs or landlines 0242307065/6/7 and 0242369602/5/8/14.”

Last week, ZACC national spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the anti-graft body was still looking for Juma.

Juma was arrested for hand-picking a tax consultancy company on a contract worth US$500 000 without going to tender as required.

Following his conviction, Juma approached the High Court appealing against his conviction and sentence and was granted $5 000 bail. But after the appeal the High Court upheld his sentence, meaning that he was supposed to serve his prison term.

In a recent statement recently, ZACC said Juma was on the wanted list. “Moses Julius Juma, former Zinara acting chief executive officer, is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced for criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row (Harare) Magistrates Court.

“However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence. He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact ZACC on 0719529483 or tip-off line 0242307065-7 or 02422369602/5/8/14,” said ZACC. Herald