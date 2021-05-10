HEADMASTER WINS ZANU PF PRIMARIES

A school headmaster at Avhunga Secondary School, Cde Master Makope has won the Zanu PF primary elections in Mwenezi East where a parliamentary by-election is looming.
Cde Makope(44),who is also the Zanu PF Mwenezi District
Coordinating Committee(DCC) secretary for commissariat, on Saturday polled 2576
votes to outgun 12 other candidates who were vying for the right to represent
the ruling party in the by-election whose dates have not yet been set.
The by-election will be held to fill a vacancy created
after last year’s death of Cde Jusby Omar who was the House of Assembly
representative for the area.
Cde Makope’s nearest rival was Cde Lovemore Mberesi who
garnered 1108 votes in the highly subscribed poll where 6780 Zanu PF faithful
took part under strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations that calls for wearing
of face masks and practising social distancing.
Speaking after his victory Cde Makope pledged to develop
Mwenezi East and help in the implementation of programmes that are in sync with
Vision 2030.
Polling took place at 33 centres across the constituency
with a team led by provincial secretary for commissariat Cde Jevas Masosota
presiding over the polls. Herald
