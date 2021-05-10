HAUNTED MAN PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH AT BRIDGE

A well-known Kadoma man plunged to his death at Muzvezve bridge amid claims he was haunted by a pending court case over sale of land.

Passmore Makaza is reported to have taken his own life in a car crash having earlier tried to cut short his life by drinking a suspected poisonous concoction.

Afterwards, Makaza embarked on the fateful journey from his home along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

“The suicide victim was in such a hurry and he was impatient at the tollgate, claiming to be under the weather, before speeding off,” said a source.

An attempt was made, by his associates, to try and stop him on the highway but they fell short on their mission as Makaza crashed his white Toyota Wish over Muzvezve bridge, plunging into the river bed.

While there was no immediate comment from the family, those who claim to have been close to him suggest that Makaza was unsettled by pending court cases over the sale of land in newly established Cherryview suburb. H Metro