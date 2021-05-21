HARARE FAMILY COLLECTS WRONG BODY FOR BURIAL

A HARARE family last week mistakenly processed a burial order and organised funeral rites for an unidentified man whom they mistook for their presumed dead relative, Enock Foya.
They family only realised shortly before burial that they
had collected the wrong body.
It later turned out that Enock whom they presumed dead, was
recuperating at Sally Mugabe Hospital after being knocked down by a car at
Mbare Musika three weeks ago.
According to Freddy Foya, his brother Enock went missing
for about three weeks.
Freddy said he was later informed that a man only
identified as Foya had been hit by a bus on April 30 along Seke Road and died
on the spot.
The accident victim, NewsDay Weekender heard, had no
identity documents on him. The bus driver later gathered from people at Mbare
Musika that the deceased was only identified as Foya. He went to Mbare Police
Station where he reported the accident.
Last week on Wednesday, Freddy then identified the wrong
corpse at Harare Hospital mortuary, after being told that his younger brother
was the one who was crushed by the bus.
“I am the one who mistakenly identified the man as my
younger brother since there was too much light in the mortuary,” Freddy said.
“The man looked similar to my brother. On Friday last week
when we were about to collect the body after we had done all the necessary
arrangements, that is when we discovered that it was not Enoch’s.”
Enoch is still receiving treatment at the health facility
after sustaining injuries on his left leg. Newsday
