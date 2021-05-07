GUTU ACTIVISTS ARRESTED FOR WEARING CHAMISA MASKS

Two prominent MDC activists, Charles Zvenyika who is the information secretary for Gutu North and Edward Chagonda who holds the same position in a branch in Gutu Central have been arrested for allegedly wearing red masks inscribed MDC Chamisa Chete Chete.
Nelson Chamisa is the president of the MDC Alliance. The
two who were arrested at Mpandawana Growth Point on April 13, 2021 will appear
at the Gutu Magistrates Court tomorrow after they spend almost a week in custody.
They are being charged with the crime of criminal nuisance.
They are represented by Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Legal Practitioners
who during discussions with prosecutors expressed shock that someone can be
incarcerated and lose freedom over such a minor offence.
State witnesses Constable Munyaradzi Mashamba and Rufaro
Kufakunesu said they arrested the two at the main bus rank at Mpandawana for
touting and Chagonda has an additional offence of not properly wearing a face
mask.
They alleged that they were shouting Harare, Harare at a
Mukumba Bus where they were calling for passengers. They also accused Zvenyika
of loading passengers into his personal vehicle.
However, the accused in their defense outline said that
they neither worked for Mukumba Bus nor did Zvenyika own a car. They said,
instead they are well known MDC activists and they were on the day wearing red
masks inscribed Chamisa Chete Chete.
They were allegedly advised by the arresting cops that
Police in Gutu did not recognize opposition party masks. They were taken to the
Police Station for payment of fine but they were shocked to see the charge
being changed to touting. They were locked until in the cells until Mabvuure
applied for their bail.
The international community is increasingly worried by the
worsening human rights violations and harassment of opposition supporters by
the Police and the ruling party. Masvingo Mirror
