GUNNED DOWN LIQUOR OUTLET CASHIER NAMED

THE WOMAN who was shot dead during a robbery at Liquor Supplies at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday has been identified with her family saying she did not deserve to die in such a ruthless manner.

Thandolwenkosi Dube (22) from Cowdray Park suburb was shot twice in the head and died instantly as robbers raided the liquor outlet where she was a cashier. The robbers are yet to be arrested as police are still conducting investigations.

A Chronicle news crew visited Dube’s home where mourners are gathered and her relatives said they were at a loss for words as they were finding it difficult to accept that she was dead.

They said while death is always difficult to accept, hers was even worse as they expected her to return home in one piece and probably hug her minor child who is in Grade Zero.

They said her death had robbed her minor child of a mother. Her niece Ms Gugulabazali Dube said just like her name Thandolwenkosi, the deceased was so loving and would never quarrel with anyone.

“She was very quiet, very kind and soft spoken. Wayelothando (she was loving). Even if you ask anyone here, they will tell you that she never quarrelled with anyone that is how she was. So, we are distressed that her life was heartlessly cut short like that. Sometimes it’s even difficult to accept that she is gone. I’m sorry I don’t even know what to say because in circumstances like these. You get overwhelmed and you don’t even know what to say. It’s confusing and sometimes you will be in denial,” said Gugulabazali.

Thandolwenkosi’s sister Ms Vuyisile Dube said the family was pained by her death.

“I was shaken when my brother called me and informed me that Thando had been killed. I was also at work when this thing happened and it is very painful for us to accept. It could have been better if it was someone who was not feeling well and had died. But she was callously shot twice in the head. She had been working at the liquor shop for close to a year now. This is also traumatising as her child will grow up without a mother. The child is just in Grade Zero,” said Vuyisile.

She said the only consolation that the family is hoping for is the arrest of her sister’s killers.

“It’s worrying that crime seems to be on the increase in the city. We just hope one of the suspects gets arrested, even one of them I know it will lead to the arrest of others. We also hope that police increase patrols especially in shopping areas maybe this could deter criminals,” she said.

Vuyisile said they were still waiting for other relatives before deciding when to bury Thandolwenkosi.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations into the murder and armed robbery case were ongoing.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

They can report to any police station or Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

In the past few weeks, Bulawayo has been recording a spike in serious crime inclusive of rape, robbery and murder.

Bulawayo police have since increased patrols and started a stop and search operation in their bid to contain the situation.

Last week, police arrested three suspects who are allegedly part of a gang that went on a rampage and indiscriminately axed members of the public they met in Mabutweni suburb.Kholisani Nyathi (27) of Mabutweni Suburb, Nkosikhona Sibanda of Lobengula West (25) and Walter Mpunzi (27) of Lobengula West who were arrested following a tip-off from the members of the public are also facing several counts of theft of car parts committed in 2020 and 2021. Chronicle