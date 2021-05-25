GUNNED DOWN LIQUOR OUTLET CASHIER NAMED

THE WOMAN who was shot dead during a robbery at Liquor Supplies at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday has been identified with her family saying she did not deserve to die in such a ruthless manner.
Thandolwenkosi Dube (22) from Cowdray Park suburb was shot
twice in the head and died instantly as robbers raided the liquor outlet where
she was a cashier. The robbers are yet to be arrested as police are still conducting
investigations.
A Chronicle news crew visited Dube’s home where mourners
are gathered and her relatives said they were at a loss for words as they were
finding it difficult to accept that she was dead.
They said while death is always difficult to accept, hers
was even worse as they expected her to return home in one piece and probably
hug her minor child who is in Grade Zero.
They said her death had robbed her minor child of a mother.
Her niece Ms Gugulabazali Dube said just like her name Thandolwenkosi, the
deceased was so loving and would never quarrel with anyone.
“She was very quiet, very kind and soft spoken.
Wayelothando (she was loving). Even if you ask anyone here, they will tell you
that she never quarrelled with anyone that is how she was. So, we are
distressed that her life was heartlessly cut short like that. Sometimes it’s
even difficult to accept that she is gone. I’m sorry I don’t even know what to
say because in circumstances like these. You get overwhelmed and you don’t even
know what to say. It’s confusing and sometimes you will be in denial,” said
Gugulabazali.
Thandolwenkosi’s sister Ms Vuyisile Dube said the family
was pained by her death.
“I was shaken when my brother called me and informed me
that Thando had been killed. I was also at work when this thing happened and it
is very painful for us to accept. It could have been better if it was someone
who was not feeling well and had died. But she was callously shot twice in the
head. She had been working at the liquor shop for close to a year now. This is
also traumatising as her child will grow up without a mother. The child is just
in Grade Zero,” said Vuyisile.
She said the only consolation that the family is hoping for
is the arrest of her sister’s killers.
“It’s worrying that crime seems to be on the increase in
the city. We just hope one of the suspects gets arrested, even one of them I
know it will lead to the arrest of others. We also hope that police increase
patrols especially in shopping areas maybe this could deter criminals,” she
said.
Vuyisile said they were still waiting for other relatives
before deciding when to bury Thandolwenkosi.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said
investigations into the murder and armed robbery case were ongoing.
“We are appealing to members of the public who might have
information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.
They can report to any police station or Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) Homicide,” said Insp Ncube.
In the past few weeks, Bulawayo has been recording a spike
in serious crime inclusive of rape, robbery and murder.
Bulawayo police have since increased patrols and started a
stop and search operation in their bid to contain the situation.
Last week, police arrested three suspects who are allegedly
part of a gang that went on a rampage and indiscriminately axed members of the
public they met in Mabutweni suburb.Kholisani Nyathi (27) of Mabutweni Suburb,
Nkosikhona Sibanda of Lobengula West (25) and Walter Mpunzi (27) of Lobengula
West who were arrested following a tip-off from the members of the public are
also facing several counts of theft of car parts committed in 2020 and 2021. Chronicle
