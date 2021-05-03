GRANNY STUNG TO DEATH BY BEES

A SIXTY-FIVE- YEAR-OLD Sanyati woman died recently after she was attacked by bees about half a kilometre from her village while coming from the fields.

Memory Chigogo of Machokoto Village, Ward 11 under Chief Neuso was on her way home from the fields in the company of her husband Saini Chigogo, 67, neighbour Tafadzwa Maisva, 28, and her six-year-old grandson when she met her fate.

Narrating the incident which led to the death of his wife, Chigogo said a swarm of bees emerged from the bush and attacked them when they were on their way home from the fields.

“I was leading the ox drawn cart with my six-year-old grandson on our way to the village after harvesting maize; my wife was in the cart and as we passed a thick bush there was a buzzing sound and suddenly a swarm of bees just emerged from nowhere and attacked the four of us, including the cattle.

“I shouted to my wife to jump out of the cart while running away from the bees. I was shielding my young grandson from further attack, but my wife reacted slowly and the whole swarm of bees descended on her and attacked her.

“I could hear her crying; shouting for help, but there was nothing I could have done because more bees were coming and some were still hovering above us; the cows were also attacked by the bees,” said Chigogo.

Maisva, a neighbour to the Chigogos, said they were still trying to come to terms with the bees’ attack.

“The bees did not give her any chance; we ran in different directions with the bees in pursuit and help only came when the bees few away; that’s when we took her to Sanyati Baptist Mission Hospital for observations, no one ever thought we would lose her,” narrated Maisva.

A Senior Nurse at Sanyati Baptist Mission Hospital who attended Gogo Chigogo said the patient had a swollen face and was vomiting bees.

“Yes, we admitted one woman from the village who had been attacked by bees, she had a swollen face and was vomiting dead bees.

“She might have swallowed them while she was crying for help. She spent the night at the hospital and was discharged the following morning,” said the senior nurse.

However, Gogo Chigogo succumbed to the bees’ attack at home and was laid to rest last week. Machokoto Village Head, Collen Machokoto con‑ rmed Gogo Chigogo’s death after she was attacked by bees.

“ e village has been shaken by the untimely death of Gogo Chigogo after she was attacked by bees in the village while coming from the fields.

“We are appealing to National Parks and Wildlife Authorities to come to our help before another life is lost in Sanyati due to human-wild animals conflicts,” said Machokoto.

He added: “Nine people have lost lives along the road and the place has become a ‘black spot’ and we’re appealing to the villagers not to use animals to settle scores.

“I know it’s hard to believe that bees can send someone to the graves; in our culture it’s unheard of.

“If there is someone with his or her ‘bees’ he or she must stop these acts forthwith,” said Machokoto. H Metro