GRANNY DUPES CHURCH MATE

A 62-year-old woman was on Wednesday dragged to court accused of defrauding her church mate under the pretext that she had a residential stand that she was selling for US$20 000.

The suspect Anne Matseketu, 62, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that in July 2015 and at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries in Waterfalls, Matseketu misrepresented facts to the complainant Brand Chaipa that she owned stand number 7023 measuring 400 square meters situated in Westlea behind the National Sports Stadium which she was selling for US$20 000.

She reportedly produced a map and showed Chaipa the area and the stands and acting on the misrepresentation, he paid US$1020 towards the purchase of the stand and she handed him a receipt in the name of Amazing Housing Co-operative.

Chaipa reportedly questioned why the receipt was in the name of the co-operative as he hadn’t joined the co-operative but Matseketu told him not to worry about that as he was not going to be part of the co-operative.

The two reportedly met again on September 12 2015 and Chaipa paid US$1000 but no receipt was issued and on the same way they went to see the alleged stand and she permitted him to commence development but when he was about to start development the next year, he was approached by the community and was advised that there were no residential stands in that area, instead the land was a dumpsite.

He was further advised that EMA was looking for Matseketu because she was allocating stands on land that was not suitable for residential purposes and that was when Chaipa discovered that he had been duped.

Matseketu was remanded to appear in court on June 17. Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro