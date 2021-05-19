GOVT SUMMONS, REPRIMANDS UK ENVOY

BRITISH ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson was last week reportedly summoned and reprimanded by Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava on allegations of deviating from her diplomatic calling and meddling in national affairs.
A government official yesterday told NewsDay that
government accused Robinson of mobilising several foreign ambassadors and
requesting to meet Health minister Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to
discuss health issues.
Robinson reportedly met Shava on Friday last week where she
was ordered to stop interfering with government affairs.
“Government discovered that she was the one who had
convened other ambassadors to meet the Health minister (Chiwenga) on issues to
do with COVID-19. How we manage the pandemic has nothing to do with foreign
embassies, therefore, she had to be reprimanded for that,” the official said.
“It is undiplomatic for her to incite other embassies to
meddle on issues not of their concern. She is an ambassador of her own country
and does not have the authority to tell other ambassadors what to do,” the
source said.
Efforts to get a comment from Robinson were fruitless. However,
in reference to her meeting with Shava, she tweeted: “Delighted to meet with
Foreign minister Frederick Shava today to discuss UK-Zimbabwe relations, trade
and how we can work together to tackle climate change, a global priority for
the UK.”
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba also tweeted that
an unnamed Western diplomat had been summoned and reprimanded by the Foreign
Affairs ministry.
“Some Western ambassador was recently summoned to the
Foreign ministry for chastisement after she had decided to turn herself into an
activist pollster. She apparently forgot
the host State, like her own, enjoys omnipresence, omniscience! She owned up
and apologised profusely. We leave it at
that for now, but remain vigilant!”
Foreign Affairs spokesperson Constance Chemwayi said she
was yet to get clearance from her superiors to comment on the matter.
At the weekend, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi also
lashed out at the European Union and the United States, accusing them of sponsoring non-governmental
organisations to interfere with government activities, after the High Court
ruled that Luke Malaba had ceased to be the country’s chief justice despite
extension of his term of office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs ministry has terminated
Moshe YitZhak Osdoicher’s appointment as an honorary consul of Zimbabwe in the
Northern district of Israel. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said
Osdoicher ceased to be Zimbabwe’s honorary consul on February 5, 2021.
The ministry did not give reasons for the termination of
the appointment. “This means that Mr Osdoicher does not hold any functions,
privileges, and immunities attached to this post as expressed in the Vienna
Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 and he no longer represents the
government of Zimbabwe in any capacity.” Newsday
