GOVT RECEPTIONIST STEALS $91 000 MEANT FOR THE POOR

A 22-YEAR-OLD attaché employed by the Department of Social Development in Chipinge was recently ordered to perform 170 hours of unpaid work after being convicted of stealing $91 000 meant for disbursement to 53 disadvantaged people.

Tatenda Manhimanzi (23) was convicted on her own guilty plea when she appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, facing theft charges.

Prosecuting, Mr Timothy Katsande said Manhimanzi committed the offence between October 21, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

“On May 4, information was received by the police that Manhimanzi who was a receptionist at the Department of Social Development Office in Chipinge stole 53 NetOne lines on different occasions.

“Each NetOne line was registered on OneMoney and had a deposit of $1 700 which was meant for disadvantaged people in Chipinge. Manhimanzi transferred $78 200 from 46 NetOne lines to Gladys Sithole’s mobile phone. Sithole was one of the beneficiaries and her line also went missing,” said Mr Kats

ande.

He said Manhimanzi further transferred the $78 200 from Sithole’s number to James Mudimu’s NetOne line.

“The money was deposited in batches on different occasions. Manhimanzi went on to receive $78 200 cash from James Mudimu,” he said.

Mr Katsande said on March 24, Manhimanzi also transferred $2 850 to Tinashe Sithole’s NetOne line.

“She also received $2 850 cash from Tinashe. On April 5, Manhimanzi also transferred $7 400 into Mudimu’s NetOne line and received cash from him. “After withdrawing money from each line, Manhimanzi would discard the lines,” said Mr Katsande.

The value of the stolen lines is $1 325. A total of $91 425 was stolen and nothing was recovered. Manica Post