A Chinese national has been jailed for a mandatory five-year jail term after he admitted to illegally possessing two pieces of gold which he intended to smuggle outside the country.

Yao Jianming (37), who came into the country in 2019 on a holiday visa, was also slapped with 12 months in prison for smuggling. He will serve the two sentences concurrently.

Jianming was jailed by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje. Herald