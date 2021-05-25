GOD WILL HELP US TURN AROUND ECONOMY, SAYS MUTSVANGWA



The implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) should be bolstered by the Word of God as Government alone cannot successfully turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was speaking yesterday at the launch of the 2021 Bible Reading Marathon, an annual event organised by Operation Esther, a group of Christian women from all walks of life that came together to pray for Zimbabwe.

The event, which is running from May 24 to 29, was first launched in 1978 at the height of the liberation war.

Minister Mutsvangwa said God has always had a hand in the country’s success from the liberation struggle to the initiatives being implemented to develop the nation.

“This year marks the beginning of the implementation of the National Development Strategy to turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle class income country by 2030,” she said.

“The Government, led by His Excellency President Mnangagwa has embarked on a number of initiatives in this regard. But we as Government cannot do it alone. Each of us has a part to play.

“Most importantly, we must turn to the Almighty God for guidance and strength. It is only fitting that implementation of this strategy is bolstered by the Word of God.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the public declaration of the Word of God through the marathon should strengthen Zimbabweans, increase their faith and unify them in their common goal of a prosperous Zimbabwe under God.

“Let us learn from it, be corrected by it and strive to always do what is right. May the unity shown by the Esthers, as a group of women from different backgrounds and races, permeate through our society.

“Let us stand together and build our nation with the Bible as our compass, and God himself our captain,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The nation, particularly women, were urged to pray for the future of the country and work towards rebuilding it.

Minister Mutsvangwa then read all of Exodus 15, which is largely a holy song to honour God, celebrate his praise and his only, not in the least to magnify any man.

Bible Reading Marathon coordinator Ms Felicity Gandiya said their objective was to rebuild the nation through the knowledge of the Word of God.

“We believe that in order for our country to be set right, for the oppressed to be set free, for things to be well in our nation, we need to come again and read the word of God. We need to know what God is saying about our nation and about us as individuals,” she said.

“The target is to read the whole bible from Genesis to Revelations and we are asking that all Zimbabweans no matter their colour, creed or denomination to take part in this reading in groups of two or more and pray over the word that has been read and declare it over their families and the nation of Zimbabwe so that God may bless our country.” Herald