GLOBAL POST FOR MUTAMBARA'S WIFE

ZIMBABWEAN academic, Jackie Chimhanzi, has been appointed board member of One Campaign, a global charity organisation fighting extreme poverty and preventable diseases in Africa.

Chimhanzi, the wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara, was appointed together with former Finland Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

One Campaign is the brainchild of American musician and humanitarian, Paul David Hewson, known by his stage name Bono.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The One Campaign is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr Jackie Chimhanzi and professor Alexander Stubb to the organisation’s board of directors.”

One Campaign acting president Tom Hart said the duo would bring considerable leadership, experience and expertise in international relations to the organisation.

“I am delighted that Jackie and Alexander are joining our board. As global development advocates, they both bring an impressive array of experience, expertise and insights. Their contributions will be invaluable as we stand at a critical point in the fight to end the pandemic,” he said.

Chimhanzi is the chief executive of the African Leadership Institute.

She also serves in a number of advisory capacities, including as an independent non-executive board member of the AdvTech Group and Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a member of the One Africa Policy Advisory Board, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Africa Regional Strategy Group. Newsday