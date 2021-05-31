GLOBAL POST FOR MUTAMBARA'S WIFE

ZIMBABWEAN academic, Jackie Chimhanzi, has been appointed board member of One Campaign, a global charity organisation fighting extreme poverty and preventable diseases in Africa.
Chimhanzi, the wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur
Mutambara, was appointed together with former Finland Prime Minister Alexander
Stubb.
One Campaign is the brainchild of American musician and
humanitarian, Paul David Hewson, known by his stage name Bono.
In a statement, the organisation said: “The One Campaign is
pleased to announce the appointments of Dr Jackie Chimhanzi and professor
Alexander Stubb to the organisation’s board of directors.”
One Campaign acting president Tom Hart said the duo would
bring considerable leadership, experience and expertise in international
relations to the organisation.
“I am delighted that Jackie and Alexander are joining our
board. As global development advocates, they both bring an impressive array of
experience, expertise and insights. Their contributions will be invaluable as
we stand at a critical point in the fight to end the pandemic,” he said.
Chimhanzi is the chief executive of the African Leadership
Institute.
She also serves in a number of advisory capacities,
including as an independent non-executive board member of the AdvTech Group and
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a member of the One Africa Policy Advisory Board, and
a member of the World Economic Forum’s Africa Regional Strategy Group. Newsday
