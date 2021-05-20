FORGET ABOUT SANCTIONS : ED TELLS ZIMBAS

BUSINESS and Zimbabwe at large should forget about baneful sanctions that were imposed by Western countries on the country and focus on local resources through value addition and increasing exports, President Mnangagwa said.
The President who is on a nationwide tour of the country’s
manufacturing sector to gauge capacity utilisation, assess challenges faced and
proffer solutions, was yesterday in Mutare where he toured Wattle, Mega Market
and Willowton.
Building on the success of the Second Republic
interventions, including the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Foreign Currency Auction
System as well as the taming of inflation, two measures that have brought
economic stability, the President said his administration stands ready to
create an enabling environment where businesses thrive and also promote
innovation as it is an essential ingredient to the country’s quest to become an
upper middle-income economy by 2030.
“Forget about the illegal sanctions. Focus on the resources
in our country. We can build our country brick by brick to prosperity. We also
have friends in Africa and abroad. What we need is to be united and forge
ahead. Sanctions have helped us to be ourselves,” he said.
The President also saluted the manufacturing sector which
has weathered not only the sanctions storm but also climate vagaries and other
economic shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The fact that locally produced goods now constitute a
larger share of our country’s supermarket shelves should encourage consumers to
buy products made in Zimbabwe. The developments will have a positive impact on
sustainable socio-economic growth, empowerment and employment creation as
envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said it was crucial for the
manufacturing sector to exercise prudence and discipline so that their products
remain affordable to the majority of consumers.
“Allow me to state that my Government is indeed alive to
the challenges that are being faced by industry, including the companies we
have visited today. I urge the private sector, throughout the country, to
continue to proactively engage Government and it’s agencies in the spirit of
dialogue, engagement and moving our country towards a more prosperous society,”
he said.
The President was accompanied by Minister of Defence and
War Veterans Hon Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of Information and Publicity and
Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Industry and Commerce Minister
Sekei Nzenza among other senior Government officials.
President Mnangagwa said the visit to Wattle which
specialises in timber processing, Willowton which focus on edible oil and Mega
Factory which is into packaging and milling, was in line with the Second
Republic’s culture of a listening Government.
“It is my hope that my delegation will gain insights
towards development of a robust and responsive policies for the growth of the
economy.
This collective approach further lays a sound foundation
for the productive sectors to scale up production, productivity and capacity
utilisation for the transformation as well as diversification of the country’s
industrial sector,” he said.
Modernisation, industrialisation and economic growth, the
President said, remain a top priority for the Second Republic and this can be
achieved through value addition in both the timber and edible oil sub-sectors
among the broader sectors of the economy.
“Two days ago (Monday), I hosted the Abrosetti Chief Executive
Officers Community Africa Chapter at State House. The meeting was held under
the theme, ‘the future of Zimbabwe and Africa post-Covid-19 scenario’, and
presented a platform for the Abrosetti Chapter an exposure to investment
opportunities in our country. In this context, it is my anticipation that
various sectors of the economy and provinces will follow up on the networks
created by Government through such forums,” he said.
Since coming to power in 2017, the President has
deliberately pursued a re-engagement and engagement policy which is now bearing
fruits while his mantra that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” has resulted in
investors from across the globe trooping in.
Apart from that, the President has made devolution a key
priority and yesterday challenged the province of Manicaland to scale up its
production levels towards the attainment of an empowered and prosperous upper
middle income economy by 2030.
“Investment by Mega Market into various projects which
support the Local Content Strategy and Import Substitution Policy are
celebrated. These will equally contribute to the objectives of the devolution
and economic fortunes of Manicaland Province through the creation of employment
and empowerment opportunities.
“Plans to set up the stock feeds and pasta manufacturing
plants are most welcome and attest to the fact that Zimbabwe is a safe and
favourable investment destination,” he said.
Mega Markets managing director Mr Shiraan Ahmed Muhammad,
whose company is into maize and wheat milling, tomato sauce production,
kapenta, popcorn and sugar bean distribution, said the policies that have been
implemented by the Second Republic are inspiring.
“We are honoured that you took time to be here with us
today. It shows your commitment to the business community and also Mutare at
large. From the time you became President the narrative changed from what
business can do for Government to what Government can do for business,” he
said.
Mr Mohammed also commended Government for stabilising the
economy, and the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme saying the two
interventions allow companies to focus on their core businesses.
Infrastructural development, industrial full
capitalisation, innovation and technology, along with the mining and
agriculture sector are key components of the country’s economic recovery plan.
Already, the positives are being felt as local products are
occupying space in the supermarkets, jobs are being created, and the
agriculture sector, the mainstay of the country’s economy is on a rebound
thanks to programme such as Pfumvudza and also Command Agriculture. Chronicle
