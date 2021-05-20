FIVE CONCOURT JUDGES SWORN IN



The five newly appointed Constitutional Court judges have been sworn in by the acting Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza to begin their mandate at the highest court in the land.

Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, Anne-Mary Goora, Ben Hlatshwayo and Bharat Patel are now substantive judges of the Constitutional Court.

The five were appointed to the Constitutional Court bench by President Mnangagwa from the list of nominees prepared by the Judicial Services Commission following public interviews to fill the vacancies at the apex court held in September last year.

At least 12 shortlisted candidates were interviewed for the posts. Herald