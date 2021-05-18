FATHER, TEEN DAUGHTER STEAL US$12 500

A 15-year-old girl from Shurugwi and her father Moses Munikwa (41) have been arraigned before the courts on allegations on conniving and stealing US$12 500 from a woman who was looking after the girl.

Munikwa and his daughter who is doing Form 1 appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba recently facing charges of theft and unlawful entry into Elizabeth Nkala (72)’s house at 23/24 Chrome Street in Shurugwi.

It is the State case that Nkala who is related to the two was staying with accused’s daughter including paying her fees at Booms College in Shurugwi. Nkala ran some business and she has buildings that she is renting out. The girl realised that Nkala kept a lot of money in the house and she allegedly told her father about this and the two connived to steal it.

From February 2021 up to end of March 2021 the complainant collected rentals from her shops and kept in different places in her house.

The girl connived with her father to come and steal the money. On April 4, 2021 at about 930am the complainant and the girl left the house for church. The accused was left hiding under some steps inside the house by her daughter.

The complainant got home first after church as the girl remained in town looking for bread.

She discovered that her bedroom was upside down with the key lock broken. She realised that US$12 500 and RTGS$14 000 RTGS which was in a purse was missing. Her son Maxwell reported the case to Police leading to the arrest of the accused who was nabbed in Epworth. Masvingo Mirror