FATHER SODOMISES DAUGHTER (2)

IF a man can do that to his two-year-old daughter, then he must have been plucked straight out of Satan’s top table.

This can easily describe a Nyamandlovu man in Matabeleland North province who allegedly sodomised his two-year-old daughter who suffered hell for days passing blood every time she relieved herself. The 34-year-old man appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza, last Friday facing charges of rape. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Acument Khupe told the court that on 10 January at around 6am, the man was left in custody of their daughter by his wife who went to do some piece jobs in the village. The court heard that when the mother came back in the afternoon, she discovered that the toddler had a running stomach and she was passing out blood. She prepared a salt and sugar solution for her but the running tummy did not stop.

The court heard that four days later the toddler had not improved and the mother took her to Nyamandlovu Hospital where nurses examined her. She reportedly told the nurses that “u-daddy ungihlabe lapha” (daddy inserted on my back).

Further examinations by the medical staff indicated that the girl had been sodomised. A police report was eventually made by the mother to ZRP Nyamandlovu, leading to the man’s arrest. Sunday News