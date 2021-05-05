FATHER JAILED FOR RAPING, IMPREGNATING DAUGHTER

A 60-year-old man from Chief Matibe’s area in Beitbridge has been jailed for 20 years for repeatedly raping his 18-year-old daughter until she fell pregnant.

The man denied the charge of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ndebele, but was convicted on the strength of the State’s evidence.

He was left with an effective 18 years to serve after the court conditionally suspended two years of the sentence for five years. Prosecuting, Ms Tsitsi Mtukwa said the man was staying with his children, including the complainant.

She said the he started sexually abusing his daughter in August last year. In the first incident, the daughter advised her brother, but he was afraid to confront the father.

The court further heard that the man continued with the abuse until the daughter fell pregnant. The matter came to light in December last year when some family members quizzed her when they realised she was pregnant. Herald