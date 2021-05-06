FAKE IMMIGRATION OFFICERS UP FOR EXTORTION

TWO suspected bogus immigration officers have appeared in court on allegations of trying to extort US$4 000 from Zimsend (PVT) LTD, trading as Malaicha.
Artwell Kenneth (63), Seremani Machaya and Nation Machaya
(35) were facing extortion charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate
Mr Dennis Mangosi. Prosecutor Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed bail, saying the
two were a flight risk.
They were remanded to today for bail ruling. The court
heard that sometime last year, the complainant was tasked to apply for work
permits by the directors of the company at the Department of Immigration for
their foreign employees.
The complainant allegedly applied for the permits at the
immigration offices, but made several follow-ups until they were told that the
file was missing.
He then received a phone call from Seremani who told him
that he was the one responsible for processing the work permits and that he
should come through him if he wanted to acquire the permits.
It is alleged that Seremani invited the complainant to his
home and told him that he should pay US$4 000 to process the work permits.
Seremani allegedly told the complainant to pay US$2 500
upfront and the balance on collection of the work permits.
The complainant allegedly paid US$2 500, but later realised
that he was being extorted after suspecting that Seremani could be responsible
for the disappearance of the files at the immigration offices.
It is alleged that on May 3, Seremani phoned the complainant
and told him that the work permits were ready and that he should bring US$1 800
since he had taken long to collect them.
The complainant allegedly told his superiors who advised
him to report to the police. Seremani allegedly phoned the complainant
directing him to his homestead to bring the money and collect the permits.
It is the State’s case that on that same day, a team of
police officers set a trap to arrest Seremani. But when the complainant arrived
at Seremani’s place he was told that he was not around.
The court heard that after a while, Machaya came out and
told the complainant that he had been sent by Seremani to collect the money and
handover the permits.
The complainant handed over the trap money to Machaya, who
was then arrested by the detectives. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment