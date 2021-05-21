EX FOOTBALLER NOW BARTENDER IN SA

IT’S difficult to look forward to falling in love again once your heart has been broken. Many people want to give up on romance because of the endless possibilities of getting hurt or because they have been traumatised in a past relationship.
But falling in love can be a glorious adventure despite the
numerous risks. Being in love is such a great feeling and knowing someone cares
so much about you has no comparison. Don’t give up! Your perfect match could be
right around the corner.
The above words are certainly ringing true in the ears of
forgotten former Njube Sundowns and Dynamos midfield dynamo, Elison “Tsola”
Phiri, who after parting with his longtime sweetheart Linnet Ncube four years
has ago, has dribbled into the heart of a Mzansi lady, Mbali Khumalo (34).
The head-over-heels Sizinda-raised Phiri (43) and Ncube
were blessed with two children, Lorraine (21) and Denzel (18), before parting
ways following matrimonial challenges the couple had.
“It was unfortunate when times were hard for me when I was
still in Zimbabwe, Linnet started having some extraordinary demands that I
could not meet. As such we had serious troubles hence, we separated four years
ago. Thereafter I joined the great trek to South Africa,” said the pint-sized
Phiri, who is also a former Highlanders, Railstars and New Cream juniors’
player.
He added: “It’s good that I have been able to make ends
meet while working as a bartender here in Johannesburg. South Africa has given
me hope and I have also found love from Mbali Khumalo, a nice lady who hails
from Mpumalanga. I met Mbali in Johannesburg two years ago, we have no kids
yet. Although I have managed to meet some of her relatives, we are yet to
officialise everything. I believe I have finally met my perfect match.”
Elison is an elder brother to the late Trevor Phiri, an
equally talented footballer who also turned out for Njube Sundowns.
Trevor died in a tragic traffic accident on his way from
South Africa on 18 December 2009.
Asked about his days at Njube Sundowns, Elison said he
greatly enjoyed playing alongside Danisa Phiri, Stanford “Collymore” Ncube,
Joseph “Skippy” Ngwenya and the late Mephias Webb among others.
Tsola added that legendary Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Eddie
Mashiri and Samson Choruwa helped him fit into the DeMbare system like the
teeth of a zip. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment