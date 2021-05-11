EX CON STEALS FROM CHILDREN'S HOME

A FORMER inmate at the Hurungwe Children’s Home, Blessing Banda (18) and three accomplices were last week sentenced to an effective 10-month jail term each for stealing an assortment of goods from the orphanage.

Banda and his three accomplices, John Samuel (18), Laiza Chifamba (37) and Handrick Maimba (52) were sentenced by Karoi provincial magistrate Charles Dehwa. Banda left the orphanage in 2016 after stealing cellphones.

The court heard that on April 1, he ganged up with Maimba and Chifamba, broke into Hurungwe Children’s Home and stole several goods including cover beds, shoes and blankets. Maimba and Chifamba, who are husband and wife were found selling some of the stolen goods.

The value of stolen goods was $720 000, but only goods worth $127 000 were recovered.

Meanwhile, regional magistrate Godswill Mavenge has freed two former Hurungwe Children Home workers Arister Kandengwa (48) and Dorcas Kachirika (58) after the State withdrew its case before plea.

Kandengwa and Kachirika were represented by Unite Saize of Saize Law Chambers. Newsday